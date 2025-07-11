China ready to optimize trade, expand cooperation with Egypt: premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Cairo on Thursday that China is willing to work with Egypt to optimize the development of bilateral trade and create more highlights of cooperation as well as new drivers of economic growth.

The two countries can expand cooperation in emerging fields such as new energy, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and digital economy, Li said during his meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly.

China has always prioritized developing relations with Egypt in its Mideast diplomacy, Li said.

In 2024, China and Egypt jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership and the two meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi provided guidance for the future development of bilateral ties, Li said.

In 2026, China and Egypt will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. At this pivotal juncture, China is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Egypt, strengthen strategic dialogue, consolidate political mutual trust, and deepen practical cooperation, Li said.

He called on both sides to support each other on the path to modernization and bring greater benefits to their peoples.

Li pointed out that China is willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Egypt, expand and enhance investment and cooperation within the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and effectively implement livelihood improvement projects.

The two sides should enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutual learning, deepen cooperation in areas such as culture, tourism, media, youth and local affairs, and further strengthen the public support for friendly cooperation between the two countries, he said.

China supports Egypt in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs and is willing to closely coordinate and cooperate with Egypt within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to practice genuine multilateralism, safeguard economic globalization and international economic and trade order, defend the common interests of developing countries, and promote peace and stability in the Middle East and the world, Li added.

For his part, Madbouly noted that Egypt and China have been enjoying long-standing and profound relations, with traditional friendship deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

In recent years, under the leadership of the two heads of state, the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership has shown a strong momentum, and is at its best in history, he said, adding that Egypt firmly upholds the one-China principle, respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly supports China's stance on the Taiwan question and issues related to Xizang and Hong Kong, and resolutely opposes any interference in China's internal affairs.

Expressing gratitude for China's assistance in Egypt's economic and social development, Madbouly said the country is willing to expand political mutual trust with China, strengthen cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, investment, finance, industry and infrastructure, expand collaboration in emerging fields including new energy, green economy and space, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and promote more achievements in Africa-China and Arab-China cooperation.

Egypt highly appreciates China's just and fair stance on Mideast issues and stands ready to strengthen coordination with China within the United Nations, the BRICS and other multilateral frameworks to safeguard common interests and uphold regional peace and stability, he said.

After the meeting, Li and Madbouly jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents in such areas as e-commerce, green and low-carbon development, development assistance, finance and health.