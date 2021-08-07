1st Batch of QDLP Overseas Investment Pilot Enterprises of Hainan FTP Announced

An aerial photo shows a cruise ship at a port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

On August 6th, the list of the first batch of Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) overseas investment pilot enterprises in Hainan Free Trade Port was officially released to the public. A total of 24 enterprises in equity investment and non-equity investment were included in the pilot category.

The "Interim Measures of Hainan Province to Carry out Overseas Investment Pilot Work of Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP)" was issued in April. According to relevant regulations, through preliminary examination and joint evaluation of application materials conducted by local financial supervision and administration of Hainan Province together with relevant units, and the examination and approval of the Hainan Provincial Government, the first batch of the "Hainan Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) Overseas Investment Pilot Enterprises" was formed.

Among them, the equity investment enterprises include 14 companies, including Huaneng Invesco WLR (Beijing), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., COFCO Private Equity Fund Management (Hainan) Co., LTD., Costone Capital, and Hainan Hexie Hengxing Private Equity Fund Management Co., LTD. The Non-equity investment pilot enterprises include Hainan Ping’an Private Equity Fund Management Co., LTD., China Everbright Limited, Longshi Capital Management Co., LTD., Gaoteng International Asset Management Co., LTD., and Hainan Dongli Fund Management Co., LTD.