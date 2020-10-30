Politicizing COVID-19 pandemic impedes efforts to save lives: Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- When asked about China's response to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov's remarks at the BRICS Business Forum on the COVID-19 pandemic fight, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said China applauded his remarks.

Ryabkov said at the BRICS Business Forum that against the backdrop of crises in the economy, "we are witnessing attempts to make a political issue out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that this is the worst thing to do at a time when we need to work together to fend off today's threats."

China applauds Ryabkov's remarks, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press conference on Thursday.

Faced with the common challenge posed by COVID-19, it is a universal consensus that solidarity and cooperation is our most powerful weapon, Wang said.

Not long ago, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on COVID-19 by a vote of 169 to 2, stressing that international cooperation and multilateralism is the only viable approach to effectively handle the pandemic. The UN Security Council also adopted a resolution calling for international solidarity and cooperation against the virus.

As the pandemic continues to spread across the world, pinning labels to the virus and politicizing the pandemic only undercuts the international community's collective resources and impedes efforts to save lives and defeat the virus. We hope all countries can work together for the final victory, which we hope will come as early as possible, Wang said.