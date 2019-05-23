LINE

Sincerity needed if U.S. wants to resume talks, says China's commerce ministry

The United States should show sincerity and correct their wrong practices if the country wants to continue Sino-U.S. trade talks, China's commerce ministry said Thursday.

China's stance on talks has always been clear, Gao Feng, spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

The United States has been escalating trade frictions using various moves, dealing a heavy blow to bilateral economic and trade talks, Gao said.

"Only on the basis of equal treatment and mutual respect will talks be likely to move on," Gao said.

He added that China will never compromise on major issues of principle, as cooperation is based on certain principles and there are bottom lines for negotiations.

Gao pointed out that the latest wrong practices of the United States added to economic and trade tension, not only seriously hurting the interests of enterprises and consumers of both countries, but also having a recessionary impact on global economy.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has lowered its forecast for global economic growth, saying that trade tensions have weighed on global growth and will continue to threaten investment and growth.

