(ECNS) -- A sign-language translation system was unveiled at the Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in Kunming, Yunnan Province, on May 22.

The system covers 900 Chinese words in sign language.

A user faces the camera and their sign language can be converted into words in real time.

The system can identify the different expressions of nearly 1,000 commonly used sign-language sentences.

It will be applied in banks and service halls in the future.