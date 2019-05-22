Ex-chairman of Moutai liquor expelled for graft

Yuan Renguo, ex-chairman of Chinese liquor tycoon Kweichow Moutai, was expelled from the Communist Party of China and removed from public office due to corruption, according to the top anti-graft agency on Wednesday.
