(ECNS) -- The "2019 Shanghai Super Classic" automobile exhibition kicked off on Monday.

Twenty-eight classic cars with a total value of over $30 million gathered at the north Bund.

A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, a 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio, and a 1965 Hongqi CA72 were displayed.

A Cadillac Coupe Deville collected by both Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe were also on exhibit.

The exhibition will last till June 24.