Politics

Taiwan's New Party chairman to visit mainland

2019-05-22 13:56:15Xinhua

Yok Mu-ming, chairman of Taiwan-based New Party, will lead a delegation of personages from various circles in Taiwan to visit the Chinese mainland from May 24 to 30, a mainland spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Yok will visit Guangdong, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Beijing, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

During their visit to Beijing, people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will conduct consultations and exchange views on cross-Strait relations and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Ma added. Enditem

