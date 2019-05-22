Taiwan's New Party chairman to visit mainland

Yok Mu-ming, chairman of Taiwan-based New Party, will lead a delegation of personages from various circles in Taiwan to visit the Chinese mainland from May 24 to 30, a mainland spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Yok will visit Guangdong, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Beijing, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

During their visit to Beijing, people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will conduct consultations and exchange views on cross-Strait relations and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Ma added. Enditem