Timothy Fok says Greater Bay Area holds great opportunities

Chairman of Fok Ying Tung Group Timothy Fok Tsun-ting speaks during a group interview in Hong Kong, May 21, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) - Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, chairman of Fok Ying Tung Group and president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, said on Tuesday that the strategy to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area serves as a great chance for new progress.

In a group interview in Hong Kong, Fok said Fok Ying Tung Group was one of the first Hong Kong enterprises to engage the reform and opening up of the mainland and has benefited hugely in the past four decades.

The Greater Bay Area means a bigger market and opportunities for three regions and will lead to new, integrated development that spans infrastructural connections to the alignment of systems, Fok said.

He added that drawing experience from the reform and opening up, it is necessary to support foreign capital and large enterprises as well as small and medium enterprises to make all involved in the strategy for balanced growth.

Fok Ying Tung Group will look to speed up construction of the international S&T innovation center and development of a number of joint laboratories, as well as strengthen its support for youth innovation and entrepreneurship.