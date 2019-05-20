LINE

China pledges to fight for Huawei's legitimate rights through legal methods

2019-05-20

Google has suspended business with Chinese tech giant Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services, confirmed Lu Kang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press conference Monday. 

"China will pay attention to the progress of the situation and support Chinese enterprises in defending their legitimate rights through legal methods," said Lu.

After the partial suspension, Huawei issued a statement saying that the company has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," the statement read.

