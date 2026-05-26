365 days to achieve a dream for Vietnamese singer

Vietnamese singer Trang Phap wins the Vietnamese adaptation of Ride the Wind in 2023. (Photo provided to China Daily)

"You have 365 days."

That was the deal Trang Phap's parents made with her after she graduated from the University Lumiere Lyon 2 in France in 2011.

Only one year to prove that music, which they had always called "just a hobby", could be something more.

After that, she would go back to pursuing a master's degree in economics in Brussels, where her parents live, and then follow an established career path.

For years, every time the deadline approached, she would call them and ask for another 365 days, like applying for a visa to stay in her own dream.

But it wasn't until 2023, when the Vietnamese adaptation of the Chinese music reality show Ride the Wind — which brings together female celebrities aged over 30 to perform in groups and win votes — called Chi Dep, reached out to her, that she finally stopped having to renew that visa.

The first season of Chi Dep was a hit in Vietnam. After airing on VTV3, it ranked first in its time slot among variety shows and set a record for the most sponsors — 33 in total — in Vietnamese television variety show history. Phap claimed the winner's title, which earned her a spot in the five-girl pop group Lunas.

"The first season was very impactful. I felt like Chi Dep was something completely new in Vietnam," says Phap, adding that the show appeals to viewers of all ages, from grandparents to young children.

That audience includes her own parents, a professor and a diplomat living in Europe. "When they watched the show, they could actually see what I do every day, how I work to make a performance, write songs, and work with the sisters. They could see the friendships in the field.

"The show actually helped me bridge the generational gap between my parents and me by showing how show business works and how the music industry operates," Phap says.

Phap started playing the piano at 6 and tried her hand at writing some melodies on her keyboard at 9. At that time she had to leave Vietnam, where she had grown up, leaving all her childhood friends on a Christmas night.

"Writing songs was something so natural for me, something that always helped me deal with my emotions."

After graduating from university, instead of following her parents' wishes to continue studying economics, she chose to return alone to Ho Chi Minh City, where she broke into the music industry as a soloist.

After five years of negotiations with her parents, both sides made concessions. She could stay in the industry, but not as a singer on stage — instead, as a behind-the-scenes songwriter, which in her parents' view offered a safer work environment and a healthier lifestyle.

So from 2017 until 2023, when she received the invitation from Chi Dep, she was in the studio writing songs for movies or for other artists.

"I think the invitation was a sign from the universe in some way, because I wanted to go back on stage. I wanted to perform for people, I wanted to sing my songs for the audience, and I said yes right away," she recalls.

"There was never a show where we had 30-plus artists come together, a show that sends a message about strong women, sisterhood, and women collaborating to work toward the same goal. It's actually very inspiring for people."

Recently, she appeared as the only Vietnamese singer on Ride the Wind 2026, debuting with a powerful 90-second performance that combined multilingual singing, piano playing and dancing.

Growing up, she listened to Jay Chou's songs and says he is the Chinese artist who has influenced her the most.

She also expresses hope that one day she will have the chance to collaborate, write or sing a Chinese-Vietnamese song, to make even the smallest contribution to the cultural exchange between the two countries.

"I feel like music and art in general have no borders. It's a universal language. If we can use that to connect people, connect families, connect people from different nations — that's a beautiful thing. That's something I will try hard to do."

She started with 365 days. Now, she has a lifetime to pursue her passion.