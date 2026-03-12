War targeting Iran 'does no one any good': Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- On the situation in Iran, Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that this is a war that should not have happened — it is a war that does no one any good, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday at a regular press conference.

Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked about Wang's phone calls with his counterparts from Kuwait, Bahrain, Pakistan and Qatar for exchanges of views on the situation in Iran.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun addresses a press conference in Beijing on March 11, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

Without the UN's authorization, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in the process of the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiation, which clearly violates international law, Guo said.

China does not go along with attacks against countries in the Gulf region and condemns nondiscriminatory attacks against civilians or non-military targets, Guo noted, adding that the pressing priority now is to stop military operations at once and prevent the conflict from spreading. The way out of the conflict is to return to dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible and strive for the restoration of peace.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a sincere friend of Middle Eastern countries, China will stay committed to urging peace and defending justice and fairness," the spokesperson concluded.

(By Gong Weiwei)