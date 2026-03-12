China's first barbecue college opens enrollment

(ECNS) -- China's first tertiary institution dedicated to barbecue has opened enrollment, offering a mix of vocational training and academic qualifications to meet growing demand in the industry.

Yueyang Barbecue College in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, provides a one-month intensive practical training course covering the entire barbecue production chain, according to Hunan Daily.

Upon completion, students will be eligible to participate in a vocational skills assessment for Chinese Cuisine Chef specializing in barbecue.

For those looking to further their academic credentials, the college, operating via the national Open University of China platform, offers pathways to degrees in business administration and hotel management.

The college has established partnerships with local barbecue restaurants in Yueyang. Aspiring entrepreneurs can access one-stop guidance, including brand franchise discounts, night market stall simulations, and assistance with site selection and restaurant fit-outs.

China has, in recent years, promoted vocational education to support skilled labor and meet the needs of growing service industries.

The initiative comes as Yueyang's barbecue industry, which has evolved over nearly four decades, now encompasses more than 2,000 establishments employing some 50,000 people across the city.

