LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China-DPRK to resume passenger train services on March 12

2026-03-11 11:43:01Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will resume two-way international passenger train services on Wednesday.

The reopening of the Beijing-Pyongyang and Dandong-Pyongyang routes marks a significant step in strengthening economic cooperation and cultural interactions between the two neighboring countries.

According to China State Railway Group Co. Ltd, the Beijing-Pyongyang train will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while the Dandong-Pyongyang route will operate daily.

Tickets cannot be purchased online and are only available at designated ticket offices in China, including locations in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanhaiguan, Shenyang, and Dandong.

Tickets for journeys coming from Pyongyang can be purchased at the Pyongyang Railway Station ticket office.

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]