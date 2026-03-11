China-DPRK to resume passenger train services on March 12

(ECNS)-- China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will resume two-way international passenger train services on Wednesday.

The reopening of the Beijing-Pyongyang and Dandong-Pyongyang routes marks a significant step in strengthening economic cooperation and cultural interactions between the two neighboring countries.

According to China State Railway Group Co. Ltd, the Beijing-Pyongyang train will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while the Dandong-Pyongyang route will operate daily.

Tickets cannot be purchased online and are only available at designated ticket offices in China, including locations in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanhaiguan, Shenyang, and Dandong.

Tickets for journeys coming from Pyongyang can be purchased at the Pyongyang Railway Station ticket office.