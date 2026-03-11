Official hails opening-up as opportunity

Despite mounting global uncertainties and economic challenges, China's emphasis on expanding high-quality opening-up presents tremendous opportunities for the world and facilitates even stronger contributions toward global economic growth, said Liu Jieyi, spokesman for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee.

In an exclusive interview with China Daily, Liu said the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), a blueprint for the country's economic and social development that was submitted to the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress for review, highlights China's commitment to further integrating with the world economy. "Rampant trade and investment barriers, the weaponization of tariffs, and geopolitical disruptions to industrial and supply chains are raising concerns worldwide," said Liu, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

"Under such circumstances, it is extremely important for the international community to recognize that we are all in the same boat and that countries prosper by working together."

China's expanding market access and practices, such as the launch of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the hosting of the China International Import Expo, and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, demonstrate the country's proactive methods of providing opportunities to the rest of the world, he said.

Statistics show that China imported about $2.5 trillion worth of goods last year, accounting for roughly 10 percent of global imports.

Liu said that China will work to support the healthy evolution of the global trading system and help international institutions operate more effectively.

Addressing geopolitical tensions and the challenges posed by unilateralism and hegemonic practices, Liu warned against the risk of returning to the "law of the jungle" in international relations.

The former diplomat called for stronger multilateral cooperation and a reinforced role for the United Nations, while emphasizing the need to increase the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance.

China has proposed a series of initiatives — the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative — to help address shared global challenges.

It is important to translate these initiatives into concrete action, Liu said, adding that this requires the entire international community to closely collaborate and make sure that justice, fairness, rule of law, international law and international mechanisms prevail.

Beyond economic and political engagement, Liu highlighted the growing role of people-to-people exchanges in improving the world's understanding of China.

Last year, China recorded 30.08 million inbound visits by foreign nationals under visa-free policies, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Many experienced China's culture, technological innovation and daily life firsthand.

"For many visitors, the China they see is very different from what they previously imagined," Liu said, noting that travelers are particularly struck by the country's safety, technological advancements and vibrant culture and lifestyle.

Chinese cultural products, from films and video games to online literature and creative design, are also gaining popularity abroad, while breakthroughs such as humanoid robots are attracting global attention.

"These developments showcase China's modernization and the combination of rich cultural traditions and cutting-edge technology," he said.

It shows that when people come to see China with their own eyes, they gain a better understanding of the country, Liu said, highlighting the value of cultural exchange and mutual learning.

As a member of the CPPCC National Committee, Liu said the top political advisory body will focus this year on supporting the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

With more than 2,000 members from diverse sectors and professional backgrounds, the CPPCC National Committee will provide policy recommendations and effective inputs to help implement the blueprint.

Last year, the top political advisory body handled over 5,000 proposals covering issues ranging from high-quality development and new quality productive forces to social issues such as aging and child care, Liu noted.

These proposals were the result of in-depth research and consultation, ensuring that they were targeted and effective in forming policy, streamlining procedures, and strengthening implementation, he said.

After synthesis, consultation and coordination with government departments, these proposals were translated into policy action and contributed to the country's national development goals, socioeconomic progress and modernization, he added.