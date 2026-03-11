LINE

Over 10,000 Chinese passengers have safely return to China from Middle East countries

2026-03-11 10:59:42 Editor : Mo Honge

(ECNS) -- Over 10,000 Chinese passengers have safely returned to China from countries including the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday at a regular press conference.

Guo said that for days running, China's Foreign Ministry has been working closely with the Civil Aviation Administration to strengthen the flight capacity of domestic airlines to bring back Chinese passengers stranded in the Middle East.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun says on March 10, 2026 at a regular press conference in Beijing.(Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)
China's diplomatic and consular missions in the region have reached out to their host countries to obtain facilitation for Chinese carriers and have provided timely updates on security alerts and flight information, while looking after the stranded passengers, Guo said.

As the fighting continues, some airports in the Middle East have yet to fully resume operation. The Foreign Ministry once again urges Chinese nationals not to travel to Iran's neighboring countries and regions impacted by the military conflict, Guo said. He noted that China's embassies and consulates in the region will do everything possible to provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

