China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session

2026-03-11 09:14:31Xinhua

The fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, held its closing meeting on Wednesday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on the report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

