LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mainland, Hong Kong authorities jointly smash cross-boundary forgery syndicate

2026-02-06 08:39:31Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

A cross-boundary forgery syndicate was neutralized in a joint operation by mainland and Hong Kong authorities, resulting in the arrest of 119 persons, the Immigration Department (ImmD) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday.

ImmD investigators launched an operation code-named "Sharpspear" from October 2025 to January 2026, raiding 38 premises and arresting 102 persons.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more persons involved in the case may be arrested, according to the ImmD.

On the mainland side, two forgery workshops were smashed, and 17 syndicate core members were arrested. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]