Chinese mainland criticizes DPP banknote redesign as ‘de-Sinicization' move

(ECNS) - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for redesigning Taiwan dollar banknotes in a way it said promotes "de-Sinicization," citing the removal of images of historical Chinese political figures such as Sun Yat-sen.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the DPP was deliberately pushing the changes to weaken cultural and historical links between both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"The DPP authorities are intentionally promoting the removal of Sun Yat-sen from the new banknotes in order to push 'de-Sinicization' and shape separatist ideology in Taiwanese society," Chen said.

He added that such moves could not change "historical and legal facts" regarding cross-Strait relations, nor erase the "Chinese national identity of people in Taiwan."

