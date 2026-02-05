LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Chinese mainland criticizes DPP banknote redesign as ‘de-Sinicization' move

2026-02-05 16:47:42Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for redesigning Taiwan dollar banknotes in a way it said promotes "de-Sinicization," citing the removal of images of historical Chinese political figures such as Sun Yat-sen.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the DPP was deliberately pushing the changes to weaken cultural and historical links between both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"The DPP authorities are intentionally promoting the removal of Sun Yat-sen from the new banknotes in order to push 'de-Sinicization' and shape separatist ideology in Taiwanese society," Chen said.

He added that such moves could not change "historical and legal facts" regarding cross-Strait relations, nor erase the "Chinese national identity of people in Taiwan."

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]