Foreign influencers feel Yiwu vibes

2026-02-05

A unique cross-border livestreaming event unfolded at the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. Ten internet influencers from Vietnam and Malaysia immersed themselves in the center's vibrant atmosphere, hosting store-exploration livestreams in their own languages and promoting Yiwu-made products to a global audience.

As a flagship project of the sixth-generation market in Yiwu, the Global Digital Trade Center is equipped with a range of advanced network infrastructure and communication technologies, enabling merchants to access global business quickly and efficiently.

