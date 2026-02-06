At least 8 killed in bus accident in W. Nepal

At least eight people died after a bus carrying a wedding procession met with an accident in Baitadi district in western Nepal on Thursday, a senior local police officer said.

"The bus crashed in Purchaudi Municipality of the district at around 7:55 p.m. on Thursday while returning with the wedding party," Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Rae told Xinhua.

He said that 16 injured people were being treated at local health posts, while 32 others in serious condition were sent to hospitals with better facilities. "The bride and groom, who were in another vehicle, remained safe," said Rae.

According to the police, the cause of the accident could not be identified immediately. As many as 60 people were traveling on the bus when the accident occurred.