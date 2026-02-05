China's top court boosts engagement with NPC deputies

The Supreme People's Court announced on Thursday that it addressed 469 suggestions from deputies at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress in 2025, nearly a 30 percent increase from the 361 proposals received in 2024.

The system of people's congresses is the cornerstone of China's political framework, serving as a vital mechanism for implementing whole-process people's democracy. Deputies fulfill their responsibilities and exercise their legal rights by proposing suggestions and opinions on various issues, which also serve as essential channels for reflecting public concerns and demands.

"Studying and addressing deputies' suggestions and opinions is crucial for respecting the people's principal status, consciously accepting public supervision, and maintaining close ties with the populace," said Lin Wenxue, spokesperson for the Supreme People's Court.

Over the past year, the top court has prioritized suggestions related to advancing high-quality development and promoting people's well-being, Lin said. "For instance, we have strengthened judicial support in areas such as child protection, intellectual property rights, combating telecom fraud, and educating legal talent for foreign-related matters in response to relevant proposals," he said.

"In addition to providing written feedback to deputies, we also invited them to the top court or visited their workplaces, such as enterprises, for face-to-face discussions to better understand their concerns and address their issues," he added.

Li Daofeng, an NPC deputy, submitted suggestions on enhancing child protection during the third session of the 14th NPC in 2025. As a father of a 15-year-old, he expressed concern about his son's internet addiction.

"He spends a lot of time playing online games and using artificial intelligence products, which not only limits our communication but also affects his healthy development," Li said.

"I proposed that the country improve judicial protection and comprehensive management of minors' online game consumption, hoping for a concerted effort from all parties to guide children in using the internet properly and to provide them with a safe and healthy online environment," he said.

"The top court contacted me shortly afterward, offering a detailed explanation of the legal issues and judicial measures related to minors' spending on games and live streaming rewards, which were my concerns," he continued. "I was even more surprised when it released three landmark cases last year, demonstrating its strong commitment to child protection through enhanced internet governance."

He praised the court's responsiveness, stating, "This move reflects the principle that justice serves the people."