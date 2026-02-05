China picks speed skater, short track racer as Milan Winter Olympic flag bearers

(ECNS) - China has named speed skater Ning Zhongyan and short track speed skater Zhang Chutong as flag bearers for its delegation at the opening ceremony of the Milan Winter Olympics on Friday, the Chinese sports delegation said.

Chinese sports delegation for the Milan Winter Olympics. (Photo: Fu Tian/ China News Service)

Ning, 26, is a leading figure in China's men's middle-distance speed skating program. He finished seventh in the 1,500 meters and fifth in the 1,000 meters at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

He later won three gold medals at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin and placed third overall in the men's 1,500 meters World Cup standings this season.

Zhang, 22, will be competing in her second Winter Olympics. She was one member of China's bronze medal-winning women's 3,000-meter relay team in short track speed skating at the Beijing Games.

At the 2025 Asian Winter Games, Zhang won gold in the women's relay and bronze in the 1,000 meters.

Looking ahead to Milan, Zhang said she will stay calm and approach each round as a final.

(By Zhang Jiahao)