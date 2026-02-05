LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China picks speed skater, short track racer as Milan Winter Olympic flag bearers

2026-02-05 16:47:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has named speed skater Ning Zhongyan and short track speed skater Zhang Chutong as flag bearers for its delegation at the opening ceremony of the Milan Winter Olympics on Friday, the Chinese sports delegation said.

1月27日，米兰冬奥会中国体育代表团成立动员大会在北京召开。图为升旗仪式。中新社记者 富田 摄
Chinese sports delegation for the Milan Winter Olympics. (Photo: Fu Tian/ China News Service)

Ning, 26, is a leading figure in China's men's middle-distance speed skating program. He finished seventh in the 1,500 meters and fifth in the 1,000 meters at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

He later won three gold medals at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin and placed third overall in the men's 1,500 meters World Cup standings this season.

Zhang, 22, will be competing in her second Winter Olympics. She was one member of China's bronze medal-winning women's 3,000-meter relay team in short track speed skating at the Beijing Games.

At the 2025 Asian Winter Games, Zhang won gold in the women's relay and bronze in the 1,000 meters.

Looking ahead to Milan, Zhang said she will stay calm and approach each round as a final.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]