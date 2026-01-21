China reaches AFC U23 Asian Cup final for first time with 3-0 win over Vietnam

China beats Vietnam 3-0 in the semi-finals, advancing to AFC U23 Asian Cup final. (Photo: VCG)

(ECNS) - China advanced to the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time after beating Vietnam 3-0 in the semi-finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

China opened the scoring two minutes after halftime when Peng Xiao headed in from a corner in the 47th minute, his second goal of the tournament. Five minutes later, Xiang Yuwang doubled the lead for China with a low driven shot from outside the box.

China then thought they had extended their advantage even further in the 73rd minute when Peng scored again, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review ruled Li Zhenquan offside in the build-up play.

Wang Yudong confirmed the win in stoppage time, finishing from close range, with an assist by Baihelamu.

Despite lots of changes in the starting lineup, China dominated possession throughout the match, controlling 65% of the ball in the first half and repeatedly pressuring Vietnam when they had the ball, a team who had impressed offensively earlier in the tournament with plenty of goals themselves.

The final will be played against Japan later this week.

(By Zhang Jiahao)