573 ancient stone fortresses discovered in northwest China

(ECNS) -- A total of 573 stone fortress settlements, dating from the prehistoric era to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), have been discovered in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, following a nearly six-year archaeological field survey, local cultural heritage authorities announced on Tuesday.

The investigation, conducted by an archaeological survey team from Yulin, revealed that these settlements span approximately 1,800 years.

These prehistoric stone fortresses are distributed along riverbanks, surrounded by numerous ordinary settlements without defensive stone walls, indicating a clear clustered relationship, said Ma Mingzhi, head of the team.

The development of these stone fortresses shows a clear evolution from small to large in scale, from simple to complex in layout, and from rudimentary to mature in construction techniques -- with social hierarchy becoming increasingly distinct.

The survey provides crucial information for a comprehensive understanding of the origin, development, spread and evolution of prehistoric settlements in northern China, Ma added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)