Brazil's former president Bolsonaro sentenced to over 27 years in prison

(ECNS) -- Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison on Thursday for attempting a military coup, according to media reports.

Four out of five Supreme Federal Court justices voted to convict him while one judge voted to acquit him.

The 70-year-old has been convicted of leading a conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power after he lost the 2022 election to his rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro has called the trial a "witch hunt," claiming it was politically motivated.

Bolsonaro is the first former president in Brazil's history to be convicted for attempting a coup.