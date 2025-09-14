(W.E.Talk) Chen Kaige: How can international film festival truly be international'?

By He Shaoqing and He Jing

With the theme "A Rendezvous with Light and Shadow, Meeting the Beautiful", the second Golden Panda Awards took place in Chengdu from September 12 to 13.

Back in May, experts, scholars, and renowned cultural figures from across the globe, following the rules of selection, produced the list of recommended nominees for this year's awards. The entries are diverse in form and subject, carrying forward shared human values and aesthetics while showcasing artistic excellence, cultural significance, and creative breakthroughs. To some extent, they reflect the frontier of today's global film and television creation.

Photo taken on September 13 show the Golden Panda Awards Ceremony, organized by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the People's Government of Sichuan Province, held in Chengdu, Sichuan. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

How can an international film festival held in China truly be "international"? In what ways does the Golden Panda Awards differ from other global honors? Chen Kaige, Chinese director and chair of the jury for the second Golden Panda Awards, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with China News Service's W.E.Talk.