Portuguese companies tap opportunities at CIIE

In the office of Luís Costa, Economic and Trade Counsellor of Portugal in Shanghai, picturesque scenes of Portugal landscapes hanging on the walls draw immediate attention. According to Luís, Chinese tourists have a fondness for Portugal and its products. He has observed a growing enthusiasm among Chinese consumers for Portuguese specialties such as red wine and olive oil. Excitingly, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is seen as an invisible trade bridge, facilitating the swift entry of these beloved Portuguese products into the Chinese market.

"The CIIE has proven immensely beneficial for the development of Portuguese companies, with many firms sealing deals and forging new relationships through this platform," noted Luís, who has witnessed the increasing presence and successes of Portuguese enterprises at the CIIE.

Luís Costa, Economic and Trade Counsellor of Portugal in Shanghai, receives an interview.

As a seasoned participant at the CIIE, Perfection Company (Portugal) Limited not only attended the expo for several consecutive editions, but also, in 2024, participated for the first time as an organizing institution, inviting 14 Portuguese businesses to debut at the event.

"For first-time exhibitors, the grandeur of the CIIE venue, the continuous flow of visitors, the high level of professionalism among attendees, and the attentive exhibitor services left a strong impression," shared Li Jie, Director of Perfection Company (Portugal) Limited.

Li Jie, Director of Perfection Company (Portugal) Limited, receives an interview.

Following their exhibition, these companies were pleasantly surprised by tangible benefits. Li Jie mentioned that a Portuguese dairy company manufacturing cheese, which had not previously showcased in China due to stringent logistics and storage requirements, decided to participate in the 2024 CIIE after realizing the streamlined customs clearance advantages offered by the expo.

Through this debut, the company has attracted the attention of many Chinese buyers, establishing business connections with some of them and reaching preliminary cooperation intentions with e-commerce platforms like Tmall Global. This success story further boosts the willingness of Portuguese enterprises to continue participating in the CIIE.

One measure of exhibition effectiveness lies in the willingness of companies to continue participating. Having tasted success at the previous CIIE, the PortugalFoods promptly expressed their intent to participate in the 8th edition of the expo.

"We are distant from China, but advanced cross-border e-commerce and logistics networks, such as initiatives like the Belt and Road, have made cross-border trade and logistics more accessible," remarked Deolinda Silva, Executive Director of the PortugalFoods.

For many Portuguese companies, China represents a distant market, and fully grasping its allure is no easy feat. Advising Portuguese enterprises seeking to make a mark in the Chinese market, Luís always recommends firsthand experience in China to understand market dynamics, consumer trends, and preferences.

The CIIE precisely offers such an opportunity.

In Luís's view, treating participation in the CIIE as the first step to introducing products to the Chinese market is a wise choice. Whether in high-tech sectors or consumer industries like home decor, dining, and fashion, Portuguese enterprises are leveraging the CIIE to unlock the "gateway of opportunities" and make significant strides.

Mootaa hosts a livestream at the CIIE.

"The CIIE not only facilitates increased trade for companies but also significantly boosts their visibility in China. Shanghai serves as the best 'soft landing city' for most Portuguese companies. Through Shanghai, they can establish partnerships across China. The CIIE acts as a gathering for all relevant stakeholders," Luís remarked.

"We are a leading brand in Portugal, with annual sales of around 200,000 bottles," reminisced Han Guangzhong, Greater China CEO of Mootaa, reflecting on the challenges faced when the brand entered the Chinese market in early 2017.

Following their debut at the inaugural CIIE in 2018, Mootaa witnessed an accelerated pace of development in the Chinese market. Various distribution channels were swiftly established, reducing entry processes and timelines. "Distributors knew that the CIIE had already vetted our products for them, significantly reducing our customer acquisition costs," Han noted.

During their first exhibition, Mootaa secured orders worth around 20 million USD on-site, shipping in 60 containers of products from Portugal. Since then, Mootaa has maintained an annual sales growth rate exceeding 30% in China. Presently, their monthly sales in the Chinese market surpass the annual sales in their home country of Portugal.

Numerous Portuguese enterprises share a similar enthusiasm for the CIIE, eager to bring Portuguese products and services to the Chinese market.

In 2024, Luís noted a significant number of companies, previously unengaged with the Chinese market, participating in the CIIE and listing medium-sized importers and distributors as their preferred collaborators.

"For Portuguese companies, this is a great initial step. This groundwork will enhance their trading experiences with Chinese enterprises," Luís highlighted.

In fact, Portuguese companies not only leverage the CIIE to launch new products and receive feedback from the forefront of the Chinese market in real-time but also intend to fully showcase their green and environmentally-friendly production concepts through the expo. This demonstrates the company's active efforts in supporting ecological construction, fulfilling social responsibilities, and further showcasing a strong desire to introduce advanced production concepts to the Chinese market and deeply cultivate this vast market. It aligns perfectly with the CIIE's commitment to green exhibitions and building a platform for sustainable development.

Anticipating an expanded collaboration landscape, Luís emphasized that while Portugal is renowned for its food industry, their cooperation aspirations with China extend beyond this realm. He expressed a desire to see both countries deepen exchanges in technological innovation.

"Green transformation is a global trend, and both China and Portugal are actively promoting it. The CIIE provides an excellent platform for exchange and cooperation," he elaborated, citing Portugal's expertise in renewable energy as a promising area for collaboration.

In addition to the food sector, Li Jie is prepared to explore opportunities for high-end cooperation with the Chinese market in sectors such as biopharmaceuticals and mechanical manufacturing at the CIIE. Notably, Portugal boasts a large-scale automotive manufacturing and mold production industry, and Li Jie aims to introduce renowned Portuguese automotive component enterprises to the Chinese market.

The PortugalFoods booth at the CIIE.

In 2024, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Portugal, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, Zhao Bentang, highlighted the alignment of China's new development philosophy with Portugal's economic and energy transition strategies. He underscored the strong technological complementarity between the two nations, emphasizing vast cooperation prospects in emerging industries like the blue economy and new energy, as well as in areas such as e-commerce and electric vehicles.

Indeed, China has maintained its position as Portugal's largest trading partner in Asia for several consecutive years, with investments spanning energy, finance, insurance, healthcare, and more. Both countries prioritize goals like technological innovation and green development, creating favorable conditions for exploring new opportunities.

Against this backdrop, in May 2025, the promotional event for the 8th CIIE was successfully held in Lisbon, Portugal. The Associação Empresarial de Portugal, with thousands of member companies, signed a cooperation memorandum with the CIIE working group, using this as an opportunity to explore the Chinese market.

Looking ahead, it is expected that more excellent Portuguese enterprises, industries, and quality products will enter the Chinese market through the CIIE, unlocking the "gateway of opportunities" and scripting a new chapter in Sino-Portuguese mutual development.