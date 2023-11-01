Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel another vivid example of how Belt and Road cooperation benefits partner countries: FM

（ECNS）-- The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is another vivid example of how Belt and Road cooperation benefits partner countries and promotes common development, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Bangladesh, contracted to and constructed by Chinese companies, has officially been inaugurated.

"We congratulate Bangladesh on the inauguration of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. It is the first underwater tunnel in South Asia and will further enhance connectivity between Bangladesh and neighboring countries," Wang commented.

"We believe that this tunnel and other projects like the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant will contribute to the economic and social development of Bangladesh and the well-being of the people," he added.

China will work with partner countries, take implementing the outcomes of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation as an opportunity to usher in a new stage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the spokesperson said.

"By doing so, we can contribute even more to the common effort of global modernization featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and prosperity for all," he added.