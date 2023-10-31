LINE

Russia willing to carry out security dialogue based on fairness, reciprocity and mutual respect: minister

The Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu took part in the first plenary session at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which takes place from Sunday to Tuesday. He delivered a speech at the session. 　

Shoigu said that Russia is willing to open discussions and resolve any issues in the　security　field, but on the condition that the dialogue should be based on the principles of fairness, reciprocity, and mutual respect. 　

Shoigu said that the Beijing Xiangshan Forum has become a highly prestigious platform. All parties discussed regional security, global security, military cooperation, and other issues in a constructive atmosphere. 　

