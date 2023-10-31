LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Cultural Heritage and Museology graduate switches to baker for pets

2023-10-31 16:38:32Ecns.cn Editor : Lu Yan ECNS App Download

Fang Tang graduated from Minzu University of China　in 2019, with a Master's degree in Cultural Heritage and Museology.

She held a job matching her major in a curatorial company after graduation， but later found that it did not seem to be the right job for her.

By chance, Fang saw a vacancy at a pet bakery while buying a birthday cake for her pet cat. Therefore, the idea of switching to a new job came into her mind. 　

Fang said that emotional value is becoming a popular consumption area.　

Today,　pet owners pay great attention to the life and emotional value that pets bring to themselves and their　families. As more people keep pets　in China, the market is growing, she added. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]