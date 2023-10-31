Cultural Heritage and Museology graduate switches to baker for pets

Fang Tang graduated from Minzu University of China in 2019, with a Master's degree in Cultural Heritage and Museology.

She held a job matching her major in a curatorial company after graduation， but later found that it did not seem to be the right job for her.

By chance, Fang saw a vacancy at a pet bakery while buying a birthday cake for her pet cat. Therefore, the idea of switching to a new job came into her mind.

Fang said that emotional value is becoming a popular consumption area.

Today, pet owners pay great attention to the life and emotional value that pets bring to themselves and their families. As more people keep pets in China, the market is growing, she added.