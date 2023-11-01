China stands on the side of fairness and justice on Palestinian-Israeli conflict: FM

(ECNS) -- On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China always stands on the side of fairness and justice, condemns and opposes all moves that harm civilians and violates international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

"China is committed to working with the international community to help end the fighting, ensure the safety of civilians, promote humanitarian assistance, prevent an even worse humanitarian disaster from happening, and strive for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question," Wang said.

"China will work relentlessly to this end in the UN Security Council," he added.