China offers emergency aid to more than 70 countries in past decade: senior official

Pallets of medical supplies to be delivered to Chinese foreign aid medical teams in overseas countries and regions. (Courtesy of Shanghai Municipal Health Commission)

China has provided more than 1,000 cases of emergency assistance to more than 70 countries in the past decade, Luo Zhaohui, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), said on Tuesday.

For the latest example, China has provided timely humanitarian relief during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with additional material supplies on route, Luo told a press conference on Tuesday.

China was also among the first group of countries to provide comprehensive relief for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria. China provided full assistance to Pakistan when the country was hit by unprecedented flooding last year. China has provided emergency food aid to more than 30 countries since 2022.

Amid the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three years, the CIDCA provided large quantities of anti-epidemic materials to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, while sending medical expert groups to 34 countries and providing more than 2.3 billion doses of vaccines to more than 110 countries and four international organizations.

The high-quality construction of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has played a vital role for China's efforts in promoting international development and cooperation, along with foreign aid.

China has arranged more than 2,000 assistance projects with more than 120 BRI partner countries and established more than 80 economic and trade cooperation zones, which mobilized nearly $1 trillion in investment. It also trained more than 100,000 experts in various sectors and lifted nearly 40 million people out of poverty.

In order to fully implement global development initiatives, more than 200 "small but beautiful" projects have been carried out in more than 60 countries.

China has carried out bilateral and tripartite cooperation with more than 20 international organizations in sectors such as poverty reduction, food security and public health, and deployed more than 130 projects in nearly 60 countries, which benefited more than 30 million people.

Luo said that China's international development cooperation and foreign aid have been evolving, with a further improved mechanism, expanded investment, upgraded international cooperation quality and strengthened supervision and evaluation for foreign aid.