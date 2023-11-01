Excessive coffee drinking linked to bone fractures in young women

Doctors in China are warning of the dangers of excessive coffee consumption after two women, aged 30 and 56, fractured their bones after falling out of bed and slipping in a shower, respectively.

Both women were found to have osteoporosis, a condition in which the bones become weak and brittle, and doctors believe that their excessive coffee consumption was a contributing factor.

The 30-year-old woman, a middle school teacher, often worked overtime and stayed up late preparing lessons, and relied on coffee heavily, sometimes consuming up to five cups a day. Caffeine can lead to calcium loss, which, combined with a lack of adequate protein and calcium intake, is a primary cause of osteoporosis.

The 56-year-old woman, surnamed Zheng, had a habit of drinking coffee to stay alert due to her job requirements, which often involved meetings and late nights. She consumed three cups of coffee per day for 30 years.

Yang Hongbo, director of the orthopedic department at the Hunan Prevention and Treatment Institute for Occupational Diseases, cautioned that more and more young people are becoming obsessed with coffee, and this should be cause for alarm.

He explained that osteoporosis often goes unnoticed in its early stages, with few symptoms or only mild pain that can easily be overlooked. Most individuals only discover they have this condition when they suffer a fracture.

Yang also pointed out that osteoporosis is not exclusive to the elderly. Young people who lead sedentary lifestyles, consume salty diets, smoke, drink alcohol excessively, or indulge in excessive coffee or carbonated beverages are also at risk of developing osteoporosis.

The warning has garnered widespread attention among netizens, with many expressing their shock and concern. Some users commented that they will only drink lattes in the future, while others believe that coffee should not bear all the blame and that a lack of outdoor exercise and excessive sun protection are also important factors contributing to osteoporosis.