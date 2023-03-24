U.S. government urged to stop suppressing foreign companies

(ECNS) – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Friday urged the U.S. government to stop suppressing foreign companies and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for those operating in the U.S.

The spokeswoman Mao Ning made the remarks at a press conference when asked about her comment on TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew taking questions at the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Mao said the U.S. government has provided no evidence or proof that TikTok threatens U.S. national security, yet it has repeatedly suppressed and attacked the company based on the presumption of guilt.

It should earnestly respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, she added.

Mao stressed that the Chinese government takes data privacy and security very seriously, which is under legal protection and it has never asked and will never ask any company or individual to collect or provide data, information or intelligence located abroad against local laws.