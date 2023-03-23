LINE

Nanjing opens shared spaces to ease parking problems

2023-03-23

Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, opened 3,561 shared parking spaces in 327 public institutions for citizens to ease the city's parking problems.

Nanjing residents can check the availability of nearby shared parking spaces online. After applying for a parking space and lottery, citizens can purchase monthly parking.

In recent years, Nanjing has been promoting the sharing of parking resources. Up to now, there are 632 shared parking lots of public institutions in Nanjing, with 48,190 shared parking spaces offered to the public.

