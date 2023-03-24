China's first maglev tourism line starts test run

(ECNS) -- China's first domestic maglev tourism line, the Guangdong - Qingyuan Maglev Tourism Line, started joint debugging and testing on Friday.

The route is 38 kilometers in total length, to be constructed in two phases. The first phase is 8 kilometers long and is expected to officially open by the end of this year, allowing for fast access between the Guangqing intercity Yin Zhan Station and the Changlong Theme Park.

After the completion of the entire project, the initial daily passenger traffic volume is expected to reach 13,100 trips, and the long-term daily passenger traffic volume will reach 91,400.

Compared to conventional trains, maglev trains operate without contact with the track. Featuring lower noises, they offer greater stability and comfort during operation.

China's Southwest Jiaotong University, National University of Defense Technology, Tongji University, etc have mastered key maglev control technologies, and key equipment has been manufactured domestically.

Currently, the domestication rate of medium- and low-speed maglev transportation systems exceeds 90 percent, with fully independent intellectual property rights.

As of now, there are three medium- to low-speed maglev transportation lines in operation in China, including the Changsha Airport Maglev Express, Beijing Maglev S1 Line, and Phoenix Maglev Tourism Line. In addition, several other lines are planned to begin construction in the near future.