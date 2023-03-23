Students in Hebei learn traditional martial art to keep fit

Shi Tongding, an inheritor of Six Harmonies Boxing, led students to carry out routine training of this traditional martial art at Zhangzhuangzi Middle School in Botou City, north China's Hebei Province.

Botou Six Harmonies Boxing has a history of more than 400 years as a type of long fist in traditional martial arts. It has been listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage.

To better inherit this martial art, Shi Tongding compiled a textbook and recorded a CD. Then, he issued these materials to the local schools and regularly trained students. Tens of thousands of students keep fit by learning Six Harmonies Boxing.