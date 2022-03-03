Sichuan family celebrates prosperity on Tibetan New Year's Eve

(ECNS) -- Geden Thar and his family enjoyed a reunion dinner in Xingmuda Village of Sichuan Province on Tuesday ahead of Losar's Eve, or Tibetan New Year's Eve.

In Tibetan culture, Gutu is a must-eat on Losar's Eve, representing success and happiness in the newyear. The boiled dough ball contains nine ingredients depending on family tastes.

Geden Thar made a comparison between the old life and current one. "We were poor before, and couldn't find nine ingredients, so we had to add water and seasoning. Now we have enough vegetables, jujubes and meat," he said.

Geden Thar makes Tibetan embroidery. (Photo provided to China News Service by Rangtang County Government)

Born into a herdsman family, Geden Thar embarked on an "artistic Life" by learning Thangka (Tibetan Buddhist painting) and Tibetan embroidery. Five years of learning Tibetan embroidery makes him an inheritor of intangible culture heritage at the county level, helping him earn more than 50,000 yuan ($7,913) in 2021.

Geden Thar's parents make extra money by raising yaks, allowing his younger sisters to leave the village and chase their dreams.

Red lanterns and Chinese knots hung around make the Losar atmosphere exceedingly festive. Especially so in Geden Thar’s home after fruits, candies and nuts are delivered on Tibetan trays.

"I’ll keep working and try my best to be an inheritor of intangible culture heritage at prefecture level," said Geden Thar, "Making Tibetan embroidery is not only a job for me, but my pursuit of Tibetan culture."