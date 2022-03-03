China's Dehua porcelain shows its unique charm

(ECNS) -- An exhibition, the Collection of Dehua Wares -- Beauty of Blanc de Chine, opened at Guangzhou Museum in south China's Guangzhou Province on Wednesday, with 134 ceramic whitewares on display.

The whitewares show the unique charm of tranquility of Dehua porcelain as well as sketches of Chinese society in the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1912), and present the diligence and wisdom of Chinese people to the world.

One exhibit is a white-glaze Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) porcelain cup decorated with various patterns. Auspicious patterns including plum blossom, lotus, loong, and phoenix that bear auspiciousness and traditional Chinese stories were added to porcelains.

The white-glaze Ming Dynasty porcelain cup. (Photo provided to China News Service by Guangzhou Museum)

A white-glaze Avalokitesvara stepping on a lotus while holding a basket with a carp in it is especially eye-catching. It was made in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) to guide people to show kindness and mercy to others.

The white-glaze Avalokitesvara. ( Photo provided to China News Service by Guangzhou Museum)

The whitewares originate from Dehua, an ancient city in southeast China's Fujian Province. Known as one of the three "Porcelain Capitals" in China, Dehua started its porcelain industry back in Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 BC).

Dehua porcelain industry peaked in Ming and Qing Dynasties, when figure statues became the most representative form.

With centuries of development and evolution, it has become remarkable in the history of the world ceramics.