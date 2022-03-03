LINE

China approves first Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine

(ECNS) -- China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)on Tuesday conditionally approved the application for listing registration of a Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine (CHO Cells) developed by a company in Anhui.

As the first Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine approved in China, it will be used for the treatment of deadly diseases triggered by the coronavirus. 

NMPA has required the listing permit holder for the vaccine to continue its research and timely submit its results.

Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccineexpresses and purifies pathogen antigen protein in engineering cells by means of genetic engineering and is safer. 

On April 14, 2020, China's recombinant protein-based vaccine completed virus species construction and carried out cell and virus species identification, genetic stability investigation, animal challenge and safety evaluation experiments. 

Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine has been approved as an option for the COVID-19 booster shot by authorities in China.

 

