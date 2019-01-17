LINE

ZTE, China Telecom make first call in 5G test

2019-01-17

(ECNS) -- Telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp and the Guangdong branch of mobile carrier China Telecom have tested the world’s first call using the latest 3GPP protocol framework for the fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication network.

The first call test in Shenzhen involved a review of multiple core technologies, including video playing and apps like WeChat, forming a major development for the commercialization of the technology.

China Unicom has accelerated the pace of 5G development and vowed to build a high-quality 5G network, Shanghai-based The Paper reported.

