Labubu makes appearance at World Cup opening ceremony

Labubu, the flagship character from Pop Mart's The Monsters franchise, made a high-profile appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, becoming the first Chinese original IP to appear at the tournament's opening event.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, officially kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony attended by international celebrities, athletes, and fans from around the world.

The appearance highlights the growing international influence of Chinese consumer brands and entertainment franchises, as Pop Mart continues to expand its global footprint through its portfolio of designer toy and character IPs. In April, The Monsters × FIFA collaboration sparked a sales frenzy.