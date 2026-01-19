Shenzhou-20 spacecraft returns safely to Earth

(ECNS) — China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft returned safely to the Dongfeng landing site at 9:34 a.m. Beijing time on Monday, marking the complete success of the return mission, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on April 24, 2025, Shenzhou-20 docked with the China Space Station as scheduled. Its return was postponed in early November after the spacecraft was suspected of being impacted by space debris. It remained in orbit for further inspections and related tests, bringing its total on-orbit duration to 270 days.

To mitigate any kind of return risks, astronauts aboard Shenzhou-21 carried out an extravehicular activity on Dec. 9, 2025. Using high-definition cameras, they conducted close-range inspections of a crack on the return capsule's porthole window. Meanwhile, a specially developed repair device was rushed into orbit in coordination with the emergency launch of Shenzhou-22. Astronauts later installed the device inside Shenzhou-20, significantly enhancing the capsule's thermal protection and sealing performance for reentry.

The Shenzhou-20 crew returned safely aboard Shenzhou-21 on Nov. 14. On Nov. 25, China then carried out its first-ever emergency crewed spacecraft launch, sending Shenzhou-22 into space.

At present, the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, which will serve as the rolling backup mission, has arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Meanwhile, the Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket is set to leave the factory for transport.

(By Evelyn)