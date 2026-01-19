China's 2025 GDP grows 5% year-on-year

(ECNS) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 140.19 trillion yuan (about $20.12 trillion) for the year 2025, up 5.0% year-on-year, according to the economic eport released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

It met the annual target of around 5 percent, the NBS said.

Quarterly, GDP grew by 5.4%, 5.2%, 4.8%, and 4.5% year-on-year in the first, second, third, and fourth quarters, respectively. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP in the fourth quarter rose by 1.2%.

(By Gong Weiwei)