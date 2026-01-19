China-Central Asia goods trade tops $100 bln for first time

(ECNS) — Goods trade between China and Central Asian countries reached $106.3 billion in 2025, up 12% year on year, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Sunday.

The total import and export value surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time, marking five consecutive years of growth. China also became the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time, according to the MOC.

China's exports to Central Asia totaled $71.2 billion, an 11% increase, driven by strong growth in mechanical, electrical and high-tech products. Imports from the region reached $35.1 billion, up 14%, with a more diversified range of non-resource products, including chemicals, steel and agricultural goods.

New business models continued to gain momentum. Cross-border e-commerce maintained rapid growth, while warehousing and logistics cooperation made steady progress. Cooperation in cross-border payments also expanded. Meanwhile, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation advanced steadily, with major projects accelerating in areas such as connectivity, equipment manufacturing, green minerals and modern agriculture.

（By Evelyn）