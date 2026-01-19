Verbal threats, insults may face jail under China's revised law

(ECNS) — Verbal threats, insults, and online harassment may constitute legal violations under Chinese law, with offenders facing fines, detention, or even imprisonment of up to three years, according to the 2026 edition of China's Public Security Administration Punishments Law.

Policemen walking on the street. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Xiangyi)

Acts such as threatening others' personal safety, publicly insulting or defaming individuals, making false accusations, harassing or stalking others, or invading privacy may result in up to 10 days of detention and fines of up to 1,000 yuan ($144). More severe cases will be subject to heavier penalties.

Those who use abusive language and cause serious consequences for others will face a maximum prison term of three years under revisions to China's Criminal Law.

(By Zhang Jiahao)