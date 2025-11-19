LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese envoy: Japan 'totally unqualified' to seek permanent seat on UN Security Council

2025-11-19 13:58:37chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Japan is "totally unqualified" to seek a seat as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly's annual debate on Security Council reform, Fu noted that recently Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a "brazen, provocative" statement on Taiwan at the Diet, claiming that a "Taiwan contingency" could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan. She implied that Japan may invoke the so-called right to collective self-defense to interfere militarily in the Taiwan Strait.

"Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan are extremely erroneous and dangerous. They constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs and a serious breach of the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," Fu said.

They are an affront to international justice, damage the post-war international order, trample on the basic norms of international relations, and represent a blatant departure from Japan's commitment to peaceful development, the Chinese envoy added.

"Such a country is totally unqualified to seek a permanent seat on the Security Council," the ambassador said.

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]