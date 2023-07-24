School collapse claims 11 lives

Rescuers pull out a trapped person after the roof of a gymnasium at a school in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, collapsed on July 23, 2023. (Photo/Weibo account of People's Daily)

The last trapped person has been found dead on Monday morning after a collapse on Sunday afternoon at a school in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, China Central Television reported.

The on-site search and rescue work has been completed, bringing the total confirmed dead to 11. The responsible people have been taken into police custody.

The accident occurred at No 34 Middle School in Longsha district and was reported at 2:56 pm on Sunday.