Xi sends condolences to Nepal over plane crash

President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence on Monday to Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari over the crash of a passenger plane, with 72 people onboard, in Pokhara on Sunday.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the plane crash, which caused heavy casualties. He expressed deep condolences over the deaths and extended his sincere sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda.

On Sunday, Yeti Airlines Flight 691, from Kathmandu to Pokhara, plunged into a deep gorge and burst into flames shortly before it was to land in Pokhara, central Nepal. It was the country's worst aviation disaster in three decades.